Goldfields Masonic Lodge donates funds to help train more palliative care volunteers

Christine Little
By Christine Little
July 10 2022 - 5:09am
CHEQUE: Eric Barrass, Denise Field, Tim Keith, Ray Knights, Stephen Hall, Chris Duffy, Garry Phipps, Kaye Lindsay, Bob Steel, Maria Buchanan, Kim Sheridan and Neighbourhood Central executive officer Dianne Scott. Photo: CHRISTINE LITTLE

Neighbourhood Central can train more palliative care volunteers thanks to a generous donation from the Goldfields Masonic Lodge.

