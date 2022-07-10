Neighbourhood Central can train more palliative care volunteers thanks to a generous donation from the Goldfields Masonic Lodge.
Members from the Goldfields Masonic Lodge 40 presented a cheque for $4490 to representatives of the Neighbourhood Central Palliative Care Volunteer Service on Tuesday.
The money was raised through local fundraising and Masonicare InterACTION Grants.
Masonicare is the charitable arm of the United Grand Lodge of NSW and the ACT, the governing body for Freemasonry in NSW and ACT.
"Thanks to the Goldfields Lodge, the grant will enable funding to be targeted towards training the palliative care volunteers," Neighbourhood Central executive officer Dianne Scott said.
"The competence of volunteers is extremely important, and training also aims to enhance access for volunteers to support palliative care patients and their carers, and families in terms of physical, functional, emotional, psychological, social and spiritual care in the end-of-life period."
The Parkes Palliative Care Volunteers has been running for several years now, working with Community Health and palliative care nurses.
Ms Scott said their palliative care volunteers are carefully selected and are active and important members of the Parkes and Forbes shire communities.
"They are very valuable," she said.
"They provide a range of support at no cost to help patients and their carers and families at a difficult time.
"This includes practical assistance and respite for carers, or companionship to support a person to pass away at home if that is their wish.
"Thank you again to the members of Goldfields Lodge."
Eric Barrass from Goldfields Masonic Lodge said members worked hard to raise funds for the volunteers, with Masonicare matching them dollar for dollar.
"We're a quiet group of achievers, very traditional... You're like us, you work behind the scenes, yet it is such valuable work," he said at Tuesday's presentation.
"We're just here to help the locals."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
