Marc Payne has once again excelled in the prestigious International Portrait Photographer of the Year competition, with two out of his three entries reaching the finals and into the top 101.
The Parkes photographer chose three locals - Scott Sauce Towney, William (Bill) Bourke and James Campisi - as his subjects for this year's competition.
Marc's entries were in the Character Study section where the portraits must tell a story.
Marc believes this life story is best captured in the eyes of his subjects. The photographs of Scott and William made the finals with James narrowly missing out.
The competition is organised by prominent Australian photographer Peter Eastway who is also the chairman of a panel of six judges.
To make the top 101, portraits must score 82 per cent or more, based on a standard of excellence in technique, use of light and composition.
A total of 618 entries were submitted this year from countries around the world, with Thai photographer, Jatenipat Ketpradit, the eventual winner with his Environmental Portrait.
Previously, Marc has worked with the international art group Ub Ubbo Exchange where he has met several of the subjects of his portraits. He has plans for future collaborations with the group.
The top 101 portraits will be compiled into a book, while Marc's winning entries from this competition have been published in the Australian Photography magazine and Capture magazine.
Marc hopes to submit a greater number of entries next year.
