Parkes Champion-Post

Marc Payne excels again in International Portrait Photographer of the Year

By Kerrie Peden
July 17 2022 - 2:26am
GREAT CHARACTER: Marc Payne's portraits of William (Bill) Bourke and Scott Sauce Towney were named in the Top 101 in the International Portrait Photographer of the Year. Photos: SUPPLIED

Marc Payne has once again excelled in the prestigious International Portrait Photographer of the Year competition, with two out of his three entries reaching the finals and into the top 101.

