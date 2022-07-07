Jumping into an outdoor, non-heated pool in winter in Parkes would be the last thing on anyone's mind, right?
Wrong.
For Kristy Berry and her family and friends, this time of the year marks a special occasion and a rewarding one at that.
June was Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Month and every June long weekend a small group of very keen and dedicated swimmers - or rather jumpers - come together on the Sunday to do what Kristy calls "the pool jump".
Raising awareness of MND and funds for a cure is a cause close to Kristy's heart after family members have suffered from the illness.
The horrible and debilitating disease gradually takes away a patient's use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech and ultimately their ability to breathe, and all in an average timeframe of just 27 months.
There is currently no effective treatment and no known cure.
Kristy was inspired to do something similar to the Big Freeze held around the same time in Melbourne that sees celebrities slide into a big ice pool and raises funds for the Fight MND charity.
"My great grandmother and my grandfather had it when no one knew anything about it, and a distant cousin of mine had it," Kristy said.
"My grandfather died at 56, that's so young these days.
"Since the Big Freeze, people know more about it."
This year was the fourth "jump" Kristy hosted at her home, with seven taking part, including Kristy's two children Seb and Pascal (a week later).
The other brave jumpers were Ryan McCracken, Carissa Whalan, Connor Hewes, Luke Noakes and Dom White.
"It was quite cool on June 12 and I said they didn't have to do it but after watching the UFC the boys were pumped," Kristy laughed.
The family buys the fundraising beanies every year, which those who jump in the pool get to wear afterwards.
Team Berry managed to reach their fundraising goal of $1000, which will be given to Fight MND.
Kristy has never done the jump before but has always said "for $1000 I would definitely jump in".
Next year might be the perfect opportunity given it will be her fifth fundraiser.
Kristy is hoping to make a bigger deal of the charity event next year, with the idea of getting local celebrities and Parkes Shire Council on board.
"I know the long weekend is a busy weekend so we could maybe do it the weekend before or after," she said.
"I know Forbes does a walk for MND so I could possibly do that too."
If you'd like to still help Team Berry fundraise for the cause, you can donate on their page at https://hub.fightmnd.org.au/diy-big-freeze-8/team-berry
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
