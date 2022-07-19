The iconic Ford GT 40 has always been popular among race and sports car fans, but never more so than since the 2019 movie 'Ford v Ferrari'.
In fact it was the movie that inspired Jason Kennedy from the Central West Car Club (CWCC) to want one of his own.
"I started looking and I found this one for sale earlier this year," he said.
"The owner was in his 70s and ready to sell, and it was just what I was after."
The original Ford GT 40 was produced from 1964 to 1969 but their popularity has lead to numerous reproductions/tributes over the years.
Jason's car comes from the Roaring Forties factory in Australia and was built in 2015.
It's a fibre glass panelled body over a steel chassis and features a rear mounted 5.4 litre quad cam Boss motor with a six speed manual gearbox.
When you stand over the waist high GT 40 (the 40 stands for 40 inches high) it's hard to spot the 'right hand stick shift' - it's tucked in tight between the driver's seat and the door like a race car.
There's twin fuel tanks along the side sills with big race-style fuel fillers below the windscreen and currently it's rolling on 17inch BRM wheels with knock-on centre spinners.
I photographed Jason with his car at his newly opened Kustom Autospa car wash in Parkes.
"It was always going to be a GT 40 theme with the artwork, logo and signage, so the car is a perfect addition," he said.
"The car wash was six months in the planning and eight months to build with state-of-the-art automatic wash bays with soft cloth brushes or touch free and automatic driers."
There's a caravan and boat bay, manual driers in the self-service bays, and even a dog wash and vacuum bays.
"Next on the list is drive-in food and coffee, hopefully in the coming few weeks," Jason said.
"And I do want to change the colours on the GT 40.
"It'd be traditional blue and orange Gulf colours and while I'm at it, I'm thinking an eight stack injection set-up on the V8 and some 15 inch wheels with meatier tyres," he laughed.
Jason is a member of the CWCC which is based in Parkes but has members throughout the Central West.
If you're keen for a closer look at the GT 40 it'll hopefully be at their annual car show on October 15 at Pioneer Oval, or you might just spot it at Kustom Autospa in Clarinda Street.
