For those who might remember, in a previous Central West Car Club (CWCC) members story, Ethan Pay took his VS ute 'from skid pig to beautifully restored daily driver.' Here we have likewise a 1996 VS Holden ute, but that statement has been flipped around and the ute has gone from a potential show car to the burnout pad. The owner is Jack Mill from the CWCC, who is equally passionate about his car - so I needed to find the story behind it. Jack said the original plan was to build a show car. "It began two years ago with a base model Commodore ute," he said. "My dream was to build a high-end show car with Top 60 Summernats in mind." Brother Ricky started on the bodywork, with a tubbed rear end, smoothed engine bay and a fresh coat of custom Donkey Red duco. It was always going to be a V8, and as an auto-electrician, Jack custom-built the wiring loom and father Scott was on-hand for the mechanicals to make it an entirely family affair. Jack said COVID messed with the Summernats plans, was it was time for skid row. "Things were heading in the right direction, but with COVID making it hard to source all the gear I changed course," he said. "We started with a stock $500 LS1 from a VT Commodore, and things kind of blew out from there." READ MORE CENTRAL WEST CAR CLUB STORIES: - The 'original and unmodified' 1979 HZ Premier - Tickford XR8 'fantastic car to drive' - The Holden Monaro so special there is only one of them The 5.7 litre V8 has copped a big cam, custom heads and extractors, while the gearbox is now a manualised auto with a high stall torque converter. Time, and funds, were running out so the stock diff was welded in order to keep both those rear wheels spinning together, and an extra 10 litres in the cooling tank has stopped things from boiling dry. As is always the case, the car was finished at 1.30am in the morning for a 7.30am departure to the holy grail - Summernats 2022 - and that's just where the fun started. "We went through 11 sets of tyres," Jack beamed like the proverbial kid in a lolly shop. "You're not meant to blow the tyres completely, but I think we popped most of them!" With a burn-out lasting nearly two minutes, that's 20 minutes of tyre-shredding fun which he shared with his family and his mates. For those unfamiliar with skid row at Summernats, it's a chance for the non-competition cars to let loose and burn some rubber in a controlled space - but maybe Jack got a bit too keen! Looking at the Berlina rim in the photo, we can see that Jack's not lying, and the rubber-stained rear quarters and tell-tale dent in the rear say that way too much fun was had! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/7626056a-e645-4a35-83f9-71f7ecef6f67.JPG/r9_207_3862_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg