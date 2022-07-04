Parkes Shire Council has been given a slice of a $200 million NSW recovery package pie and has indicated where it plans to spend the money.
The state government announced the recovery package for regional NSW to create new jobs and support community events and festivals to boost tourism and help rural communities reconnect.
Parkes Shire Council has been allocated $239,651 to support existing and new events across the shire.
Council is required to submit an application as part of the program, identifying which priority events it wishes to receive funding.
Council called for Expressions of Interest from community and sporting event organisers across the shire to help identify the priority events to include in the funding application.
Seven event projects have now been shortlisted following the consultation - amounting to $101,657 - and will be included in council's funding application to the NSW Government.
These include $17,000 for both the Spring Fling Arts Festival and workshops, organised by the Parkes Community Arts Inc and the Parkes Annual Swap Meet and Central West Charity Show & Shine, hosted by the Parkes Antique Motor Club and the Central West Car Club every October.
$17,000 has also been requested for the Trundle Back in Time Vintage Tractor Pull and Machinery Rally, run by the Trundle P&A Society, and the Back to Peak Hill event, organised by the Peak Hill Carrington Committee.
The Parkes Rugby Union Club is hoping for $16,000 to go towards its Rugby 7s Tournament, with plans for $14,657 going to the Bogan Gate 125 Year Celebration.
And $3000 has been requested for the Peak Arts Connect - Workshops at the Peak Hill Leisure Centre.
Council's Customer, Corporate Services and Economy Director Cian Middleton said the remaining funding will be put towards council-led music and entertainment events, and towards employing an events officer, to support the successful community and sporting groups in the delivery of their event.
"This announcement is great news for our community and will play a small role in continuing to bring our community back together, post the COVID-19 pandemic," Parkes Shire Mayor Ken Keith OAM said.
"We were overwhelmed with the response and community contribution.
"Thank you to everyone who took the time to submit an Expression of Interest to assist council in making a decision on the projects to be submitted."
