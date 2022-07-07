In a massive community effort, Parkes Boars raised an enormous $12,000 from its jersey auction following Saturday's games.
The funds will go towards the club's new clubhouse at Spicer Oval.
Here are the match reports:
First grade Parkes v Mudgee
Three minutes into the game and Parkes was given a penalty scrum on the 5m attacking in line.
Dan Ryan flicked the ball to #13 Zorro who crashed through Mudgee's defence to score the Boars' first try of the game. Parkes 5 Mudgee 0.
It didn't take long for the Boars to gain momentum, crossing again 22 minutes in, giving them a 10-0 lead.
In a strong lead by the forwards Zorro pushed across the line to score again, next to the posts. Luke Bevan added the extras and Parkes was 17, Mudgee 0.
Ten minutes into the second half, Parkes made an outstanding run down the sideline to score on the wing. Parkes 22, Mudgee 0.
Parkes continued to put pressure on Mudgee's line, keeping the visitors on the back foot.
It all paid off when with 11 minutes to go Freddie Parkes crosses the line and Luke converts it. Parkes 29, Mudgee 0.
Parkes crossed again, this time Freddie sending the ball Kaleb's way to take the score to 34-0.
And with that, Parkes took the match leaving Mudgee scoreless.
It was a great full team effort by Parkes.
1 point: Will and Luke Bevan, 2 points: Ben Ryan and 3 points: Zorro. Players Player. Zorro
Second grade Parkes v Mudgee
Three minutes into the game Mudgee have a penalty scrum on the 10m line, attacking the line. Unable to hold the ball, Parkes take the ball back to the 22.
Mudgee were the first to put points on the board but a missed conversion only had Mudgee at 5 and Parkes 0 at that stage.
Parkes managed to cross the line right on full-time for its first points, with Tyler Beaumont landing in the corner.
Mudgee was 27, Parkes 5 on full time.
Even with the huge difference in the score, the game was really tight for most of the time. Well done to Mudgee and congratulations to Parkes.
1 point: Mitch Westcott, 2 points: Jack Hay, 3 points: Will Byrnes. Players Player: Will Byrnes.
Ladies Parkes v Mudgee
In sleeting rain and the match officiated by CEO of Central West Rugby Matt Tink, the women did well to make the most of the game.
Mudgee took the first points with a good strong run down the wing. The try was converted and Mudgee led 7 to Parkes' 0.
Mudgee crossed the line again with seven minutes to go with another successful conversion taking Mudgee's score to 14 and leaving Parkes scoreless.
That was until Paulini crossed the line out wide for Parkes, adding five points on the board for the Boars. Unfortunately a huge kick by Mckeely didn't quite make the distance. Mudgee 14, Parkes 5.
With moments to go in the first half Mudgee scored again, 19 to Parkes 5.
Mudgee's attack from the restart put three quick unanswered tries on the board.
Rachel Unger gave Parkes another five points but it was too little too late for the Boars.
With three and a half minutes to go, Mudgee was leading the game 45-10, having had a cavalcade of scores in the last five to 10 minutes.
Right on the final whistle Parkes took the option for a penalty kick which was successful.
Parkes 13, Mudgee 45 at the end of the game.
1 point: Whole team, 2 points: Paulini, 3 points: Lucy Turner. Players Player: Jazz and Keeley.
