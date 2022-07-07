Parkes Champion-Post

Boars first grade win convincingly ahead of fundraising jersey auction

By Contributed
July 7 2022 - 5:51am
POWERHOUSE: Zorro was named Players Player following Parkes' smashing of Mudgee at home on Saturday. Photo: ALLAN RYAN

In a massive community effort, Parkes Boars raised an enormous $12,000 from its jersey auction following Saturday's games.

