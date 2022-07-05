Parkes Champion-Post

Mariah Williams Player of the Match in FIH Women's World Cup opener

By Newsroom
July 5 2022 - 9:05am
PERSISTENCE: Hockeyroos goalie Jocelyn Bartram, Madison Fitzpatrick, Claire Colwill, Player of the Match Mariah Williams from Parkes, Jane Claxton and Amy Lawton celebrate after a tough opening match. Photo: International Hockey Federation

A Mariah Williams' goal was one of two scored in the final five minutes to give a spirited Hockeyroos a 2-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.

