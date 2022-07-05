A Mariah Williams' goal was one of two scored in the final five minutes to give a spirited Hockeyroos a 2-0 victory over Japan on Saturday.
That's the latest report from Hockey Australia on the Hockeyroos' opening match of the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup in Terrassa, Spain.
Advertisement
The Parkes product, who was also awarded Player of the Match, struck in the 56th minute with her 19th goal in her 98th international appearance to reward the Hockeyroos' persistence against a stout Japan defence.
Rosie Malone from Burleigh Heads, Queensland then sealed the result in the final minute.
With 11 players making their World Cup debut, the Hockeyroos absorbed some early pressure and a host of Japanese penalty corners as goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram was called into action, Hockey Australia reported.
Towards the end of the first quarter the Hockeyroos enjoyed their own string of penalty corners but despite various combinations could not break the deadlock.
The arm wrestle continued in the second period before the Hockeyroos again started to dominate possession and chances, Hockey Australia said.
Hattie Shand produced two crucial defensive efforts as Japan looked to counterattack, before the Hockeyroos were awarded their sixth penalty corner late in the first half but were again unable to break through.
The Hockeyroos flew out of the box in the second half, Williams finding Cullum-Sanders in the attacking circle but her superb diving effort flew narrowly wide.
Amy Lawton then did her best to manufacture the opening goal of the game as she drove into the circle and sent a ball across the goal face but again Japan managed to hold on.
Both sides continued to play with willful intent in the third quarter and as the minutes ticked away, the Hockeyroos' desperation grew - the reward eventually came four minutes from full time.
Grace Stewart slid the ball into a dangerous area creating indecision on the Japanese goal line which allowed Williams to knock the ball above goalkeeper Eika Nakamura into the net, Hockey Australia reported.
Malone then put the result beyond doubt in the final 60 seconds after Japan withdrew their goalkeeper to give them an extra outfield player as they chased an equaliser.
This time Williams would provide the assist as the Hockeyroos forced a midfield turnover, the striker dinking the ball into the path of Malone and she did the rest.
"It was a really good fight from the girls. We dug deep, worked really hard and we knew if we stuck to our processes we could get the win," Williams told Hockey Australia.
The Hockeyroos' next match is against Belgium at 5.30am AEST on Wednesday, July 6.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.