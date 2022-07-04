Parkes Champion-Post

Hannah Hawker awarded RAS Foundation scholarship

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:07am, first published 8:37am
Hannah Hawker from Parkes - pictured with her family husband Tod and their two children Alfie and Joseph - is making it her mission to bring back vital health services to regional areas by making a career change from teaching to medicine. Photo: CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY

Helping to improve regional health services has become a new passion for Hannah Hawker, who's been named the recipient of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation scholarship.

