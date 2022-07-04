Helping to improve regional health services has become a new passion for Hannah Hawker, who's been named the recipient of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation scholarship.
Hannah, who swapped a teaching career for a doctorate, received a scholarship to support her in her Doctor of Medicine studies.
Advertisement
The RAS Foundation scholarships are aimed at rural and regional students who are passionate about applying their knowledge and skills within regional communities.
Hannah is one of 69 students selected, one of 16 from the Central West and Orana region.
She was born and raised in Parkes before heading to the Riverina for university to complete studies in secondary teaching.
After 10 years teaching at Parkes High School, she's decided to re-train through Charles Sturt University's medical program in Orange.
"I decided to pursue a career in medicine when my local hospital maternity unit closed because we could not attract an obstetrician to the area," Hannah told the RAS Foundation.
"This unit serviced Parkes and all of the small surrounding localities of mostly farming families.
"I hope I can make a difference by filling a gap and providing top quality accessible and long-term health care."
RASF Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Foundation was proud to support recipients in pursuing their dream careers.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be both emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The Rural scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress.
"This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW, and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
RASF Rural Scholarship recipients will receive financial grants of $6000 for full-time study, or $3000 for part-time study, made possible with the assistance of generous donors.
Applications for the 2023 RASF Rural Scholarship program are now open, for more information go online to www.rasf.org.au
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.