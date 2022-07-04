Parkes Champion-Post

Transgrid to install Battery Energy Storage Systems in Parkes and Panorama

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:18am
Photo: FILE

Electricity demand is expected to increase substantially in Parkes, Orange and Bathurst 'going forward'.

