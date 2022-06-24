Parkes Shire Council has launched a new customer request system this week as part of a suite of improvements to its online presence.
It's aimed at improving the way it engages with residents and making it easier to access services, report issues and raise requests, around the-clock.
In the announcement, Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM said customers will now be able to receive updates about the progress of their requests and easily track their status online in real-time.
"Council's implementation of a new online customer request system reflects our vision of becoming a more contemporary, connected and customer-focused organisation, and our commitment to putting our residents at the centre of everything we do," he said.
"The COVID pandemic has prompted businesses of all shapes and sizes, and across all sectors, to rethink how they deliver services and make it easier to connect with their customers, and local government is no different.
"The introduction of this new system will support our employees in delivering high levels of customer service, while also improving the experience for residents accessing services and logging issues and requests."
Council's Director Customer, Corporate Services and Economy, Cian Middleton, said customers are able to log requests and report issues online via council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au, following the system's launch on June 20.
"In the last 12 months, council received on average 351 requests per month through nine different channels," Mr Middleton said.
"Our new platform aims to streamline the process for our customers, making it quicker and easier for residents to report an issue in their local area, request a service or information, or provide feedback.
"There are over 150 request options to choose from, so whether you have an issue with a bin, a footpath or you want to report a fallen tree, you are now able to raise this request online," he said.
"Customers also have the option of attaching any photos of documents and are able to utilise a mapping tool to pinpoint the exact location of issues requiring attention.
"Those residents who would prefer to speak to one of our staff on the phone or in-person can still do so, by contacting our Customer Service Centre on (02) 6861 2333 or visiting us at 2 Cecile Street, Parkes."
