Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Shire Council launches new customer request system

By Newsroom
June 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AROUND THE CLOCK: Parkes Shire Council's new online customer request system aims to make it easier to access services, report issues and raise requests, around the-clock.

Parkes Shire Council has launched a new customer request system this week as part of a suite of improvements to its online presence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.