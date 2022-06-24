Have you got the Central West's most glorious mullet? Here's your chance to prove it.
Mulletfest - the annual event that pits punter against punter to see who has the best quintessentially Aussie hair-do - is heading to the Dubbo Commercial Hotel on August 20.
The idea for Mulletfest began at the Chelmsford Hotel at Kurri Kurri in 2018, and quickly became a global phenomenon, with people travelling from far and wide to celebrate the classic 1980s hairstyle.
The founder of the wildly popular event, publican and hairdresser Laura Johnson, said it started out of a need to support the town of -Kurri Kurri which was hard-hit when a large generational employer shut down a few years ago.
"What we wanted to do was create a tourism injection, a reason for people to come into town," she said.
"A girlfriend suggested 'I wonder if boys compare their mullets?' She'd been to a football game and noticed a couple and wondered if they compared.
"If nothing else my husband and father-in-law both had mullets so I thought we'll just put them on stage they can arm wrestle and we'll have some beers. What's the worst that could happen?"
After a successful five years, this year Mulletfest On Tour will hit the road to "replicate it around Australia so every little town that needs that kick can get it," Ms Johnson said.
"When you go somewhere like the pub, you're seeing people you haven't seen, you're getting out of your comfort zone, you're getting new ideas, inspiration and motivation and all those sorts of things," she said.
"I think from a mental health point of view, I know how much I struggled through COVID, and if I can make anybody else's journey easier, better or lighter than that's something that I'm really interested in doing."
The 2022 tour began on stage at Summernats in Canberra and Perth followed by Kurri Kurri, Albury, Rockhampton, and Glenreagh. Now it's Dubbo's turn.
While not only bringing people together for some fun, the event also raises money for the Mark Hughes Foundation to help continue its work in brain cancer research, treatment and care.
The Dubbo event will include the Matt Forster Memorial Rookie Award, dedicated to Ms Johnson's friend Matt who sadly passed away from brain cancer in 2019.
"While we do the party at the back, there is the business in the front, we're raising money for charity. It's a very big story about brain cancer that's close to my heart," she said.
Commercial Hotel licensee Jimmy Anthon said he was excited to be involved in the good cause.
"The foundation does really good things and these guys put a lot of work into it," he said.
"I think it's just great for the venue and great for Dubbo, we're very happy to be involved."
The event will boast several categories, including juniors in divisions ranging from ages zero to three, four to seven, eight to 13 and 14 to 18.
In the adults events, contestants can enter the following categories:
"There will be a lot of people that think I've got a mullet but it's not a winner. It's not about the winner. We are not fighting for sheep stations, you literally get a plastic trophy and a ticket to the grand final," Ms Johnson said.
"It's not who wants to be a millionaire, this is come along, have some laughs, be with your mates and support charity."
Entries are now open for Dubbo at mulletfest.com.au. Any entries received by July 31 will also score themselves a free stubbie cooler.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
