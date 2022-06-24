Parkes Champion-Post

Man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants

By Newsroom
June 24 2022 - 12:30am
WANTED: 44-year-old Jaimie Mcglashan is wanted for matters relating to traffic, property, weapon and domestic violence-related offences. Photo: CENTRAL WEST POLICE DISTRICT

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants, as part of Western Region's Operation Persistence.

