Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants, as part of Western Region's Operation Persistence.
Jaimie Mcglashan, aged 44, is wanted for matters relating to traffic, property, weapon and domestic violence-related offences.
Advertisement
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm to 170cm tall, of thin build, with blonde hair and brown eyes, and a beard.
Police say Jaimie Mcglashan is believed to frequent the Wellington, Yeoval, Orange, Parkes areas.
"As officers continue to conduct inquiries into his whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said in a statement.
Operation Persistence is a region-wide operation across Western Region aimed at arresting individuals wanted by virtue of outstanding arrest warrants.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.