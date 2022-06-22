Once again the afternoon golfers got the best of the conditions as 79 players teed up for the Byrne Clothing and Worklocker 4BBB Stableford, with an individual in conjunction.
The morning commenced with the densest of fogs that didn't lift until around 1pm.
It was difficult to know where the golf ball ended up and where other players might be.
But through it all, Simon Hogan and Frankie Cock managed to amass a total of 45 points to take the day.
They finished two shots clear of Margaret Hogan and Simon again. It was obvious that Simon was the glue holding these two sides together.
Also on 43 were Aaron Wilkie and Ian Phipps. It was good to see Aaron helping the old bloke out.
Lindsay Elliott and Ron Hetherington also compiled a 43 to get the bragging rights from their playing group.
In the individual stakes Rod Kiley beat all comers with a 39 point haul and won by three from Lindsay, Mick Bond and Geoff Leonard.
Rod has been spending a lot of time on the road looking for a course to suit his different game, when all along it was on London Road.
The win also secured a spot just behind leaders David Stevenson and Aaron Wilkie on 71, with Melissa Matthews on 70 and regular finalist Anthony Riach on 68, Ian Phipps also on 68 and Rod on 67.
Nearest the Pins were: Idlerite Tyrepower 1st won by Anthony Riach at 102cm, Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Craig Matthews at 197cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Matt Lawryk at 289cm, the Parkes Readymixed Concrete 9th by Rob Hey at 276cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Parker at 229cm, the Westlime 15th by M Knighton at 1028cm and Central West Glass 18th by Simon Hogan at 29cm.
Balls: Lindsay Elliott, Mick Bond, Geoff Leonard 36; Brian Hogan Snr 35; Ian Phipps 34; Aaron Wilkie, Craig Matthews, Margaret Hogan, Peter Bristol, Anthony Riach, David Stevenson 33; and Richard Hamilton and Scott Winter 32.
Next week is the 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Anita Medcalf Travel Managers and is the third round of Handiskins.
The Lachlan Valley District Golf Association held district championships at Peak Hill on Sunday.
Parkes Golf Club players to reach the trophy sheet were Jarrod Kemp who won the prestigious Gordon Moulder Cup 18 hole handicap, the best score of the three grades contested.
At least there will be a record of this as he brags about it in the years to come.
Craig Matthews won the B grade scratch with Peter Bristol runner-up.
John Fowler picked up the runner-up in C grade scratch.
Michael Thomas was the A grade handicap winner with Myles Smith his runner-up.
