Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Bowling Club hosts Ladies Classic Triples Tournament

By Lea Orr
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:43am, first published June 21 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT ROLL-UP: The Parkes Women's Bowling Club had a terrific roll-up for their Ladies Classic Triples Tournament on the weekend. Photo: FACEBOOK

Our very successful Ladies Classic Triples Tournament took place at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.