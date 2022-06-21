Our very successful Ladies Classic Triples Tournament took place at the weekend.
It is an honour to thank our most noble sponsors: Parkes Services and Citizens Club, Central West Glass, Power Tools Plus, AWN Langlands Hanlon, Kim Evans and Audrey and Ray Jones.
Also, heartfelt thanks to our Knights-in-Hi-Viz for preparation of the arena, Gwenda, Geoff and Tony, for umpiring the jousts, the humble serfs in the kitchen, and Maureen and other members who put many hours into preparation and running of the weekend.
Thank you, Garry, for the technical scoreboard and all the visitors from lands near and far!
Lucky raffle winners to the tournament results were Maureen Miller, Garry Went, Averial Cox (West Dubbo), Mel Wilson (Forbes).
Adulations to all the winners!
A step down from there and back to Tuesday social bowls, when 16 players suited up for some target practice.
Laurie Keane and Kay Craft made a gallant effort on Arena 2, but the victors getting the "thumbs up" were Frances Charlton and Maria Willcockson.
Rose Mitchell and Brenda Davies took extra time to warm up on Arena 3.
Hilda McPherson and Maureen Baillie galloped ahead, only to falter at the drawbridge, and allow the first pair to catch them. T'was neck and neck to the finish, Hilda and Maureen by two!
Ladies-in-waiting, Maureen Miller and Lea Orr, enjoyed a slow-paced duel of Scroungers on Arena 5.
Vi West, Merilyn Rodgers and Elaine Miller waved the white flag early in their battle on Arena 4.
They really just attended out of courtesy, leaving Flo Riseborough, Carol Reed and Marja Iffland with the greater score.
Some courteous ladies waited until they were inside the castle to begin their winning streak!
The trading table was laden with jewels for the picking - and many lucky winners did just that!
Maureen was keeping the goblets of wine and mead brimming, always our heroine!
Extra thanks must go out to the Manildra BC ladies who passed the helmet round and amassed $100 towards our recent Pink Day.
A bit late in wishing our June Geminis a happy birthday! - Kay, Merilyn, Audrey, Lynn and Betsy, all the best!
June 28: NEXT TUESDAY! Our Ladies AGM. The club will provide a pizza lunch, so please come along and feast and contribute!
The nominations for Club Championship Fours will close next week.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, June 28, please call the club between 9am - 9.30am, 6862 1446, with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested new-comers always welcome!
Social roster: Beth Thomas.
READ MORE:
