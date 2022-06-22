Parkes and Dubbo played a great game of hockey in round 2 of Western Masters League.
This was a great game with both teams very evenly matched.
Parkes was missing a number of players due to the Under 15 state championships in Grafton held on the same weekend.
Parkes welcomed Terina Johns back in the red, white and blue and she certainly made her presence felt in the mid-field.
Dubbo were first to score after they forced a penalty stroke when the shot at goal hit a Parkes defender's foot on the line.
Deb Brown stepped up to the mark and calmly converted with a low stroke to the right.
Parkes worked their way back into the match with some excellent attacking raids earning a penalty corner on the stroke of half time.
Janelle Thompson made no mistake with a strong straight shot on goal to level the scores 1-1.
There would be no further goals with both goalkeepers, Amy Thornberry and Helen McGee, making some critical saves for their sides.
Terina Johns and Louise Edwards were named joint player's player at the end of the match.
Best and Fairest: Parkes - Teegan Rodgers, Amy Thornberry and Denise Gersbach.
Dubbo - Deb Brown, Karen Edwards and Tracy Salustio.
