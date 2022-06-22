Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Parkes and Dubbo tied in round 2 of Western Masters League

By Newsroom
June 22 2022 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parkes and Dubbo played a great game of hockey in round 2 of Western Masters League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.