Playing in the NRL has never been the ultimate sporting dream for Tikoko Noke.
For he and so many others from Fiji, playing for the national side is all that matters.
Noke has had that honour in the past in both league and union and he's in the mix to do it again after being named in the latest Fiji Bati squad alongside a host of the NRL's brightest stars.
The Parkes Spacemen wrecking ball has been named in the 30-man squad ahead of the June 25 Test against Papua New Guinea.
So too has Joseva Rasiga, who's also playing for Parkes.
Penrith premiership winner Viliame Kikau, powerhouse Parramatta winger Maika Sivo and Kevin Naiqama of the Sydney Roosters headline the squad, and Noke said it's special to know the national selectors have looked outside the top level of the game.
"It's a real honour," Noke said.
"For us local boys coming from Fiji, we don't think about the NRL or anything like that. We just think about our country.
"When we put on that white jumper the NRL means nothing, the Super League means nothing, and whatever level someone plays at means nothing to us.
"What matters to us is playing for our country, wearing that white jersey and playing with all our heart."
After spending recent seasons playing his club footy in Papua New Guinea, Noke is one of a number of Fijian players at Parkes this year.
The club has a proud record with players from the island nation, with the likes of Ilisoni Vonomateiratu, Semisi Tora and Alipate Noilea becoming fan favourites in the red, white and blue in the past.
Noke and fellow new recruit Jim Dabea are already making their presence felt at the club and both impressed during the Spacemen's powerful 34-14 win over fierce rivals Forbes on Sunday.
"I just want to thank Fiji Bati for looking this way and looking out at the countryside and Parkes and seeing that I'm fit and I can be good enough to play for Fiji," Noke said.
"It's a real blessing coming here. It's a really friendly place. It's only our third week here but everywhere we go people say 'good morning' and 'how are you?' So we feel like we're at home already.
"Playing for Parkes is a real honour and a privilege. Knowing that Parkes has had some Fijian boys who came here and played before us, we have to live up to their reputation.
"But we're here to create our own legacy, too. We're here to compete and we won't leave any stone unturned if it's the grand final we're going to go for this year, we'll try our best."
Sunday's win over Forbes made it four straight victories for Parkes and moved the Spacemen into third in the Peter McDonald Premiership's Group 11 pool.
Noke provided real go-forward from the bench on Sunday and ensured the Spacemen kept the momentum when he entered the fray.
A humble giant, Noke credited his faith for his form and much of the success in his career.
"Without God, nothing is impossible. With him, everything that is impossible is possible," he said.
"It's through Him that the boys have been getting victories. We thank God for bringing the boys together and doing those one per cent things right."
As much as he's loving life at Parkes and enjoying his footy out west, there has been one downside for Noke and his Fijian teammates.
"I'm not sure about the weather, I miss the weather back at home," he laughed.
Fiji plays Papua New Guinea on June 25.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
