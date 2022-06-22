Parkes Champion-Post

State Member Phil Donato hosts community awards for women from Parkes' sporting scene

By Newsroom
June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
Member for Orange Philip Donato has presented awards, acknowledging individuals and organisations who've contributed to their community or who've achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.

