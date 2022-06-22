Member for Orange Philip Donato has presented awards, acknowledging individuals and organisations who've contributed to their community or who've achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.
Among those names during a special gathering in Lucknow on Friday were the Parkes Tennis canteen ladies Pat Drabsch, Val Glasheen, Pauline Nicholson and Lynette Pengilly, and former Parkes Champion Post reporter Kristy Williams.
"It's an honour to publicly recognise and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of people and organisations in our local communities," Mr Donato said.
Mr Donato personally presented a certificate to each award recipient, upon which is endorsed the speech he delivered in the NSW Parliament earlier in the year, to officially recognise them.
"There are many people among us who go under the radar, humbly serving the community or who are quietly achieving," Mr Donato said.
"I'm hosting this inaugural awards event to acknowledge individuals and organisations who've contributed to the community, or who've achieved remarkable personal or professional accomplishments.
"These award recipients are people who've volunteered decades of their lives to community activities and charitable causes; dedicated sportspersons and artists who are reaching the pinnacles of their fields, clever and innovative businesspeople making life better for others, dedicated professionals who're advancing in their vocational craft, and there are kind and generous people - good Samaritans."
The Parkes Tennis canteen ladies were recognised for their four decades of volunteering and running the canteen at the tennis centre.
Before this awesome foursome came along, all the club had was a fridge with an honesty box.
Parkes Tennis coach Helen Magill personally congratulated Lyn Pengilly, Pauline Nicholson, Val Glasheen and Pat Drabsch.
"For more than 40 years these wonderful ladies kept the Parkes Tennis Club canteen running as well as being an integral part of the working committee," she said.
The ladies have also been recognised locally with a number of volunteer awards, including the Long Service and Dedication Award at the 2019 Parkes Shire Sport Awards on Australia Day.
Meanwhile Kristy Williams was awarded a highly commended at the 2021 Sport Australia Media Awards for her article 'Kempson, Blayney raising the bar for female football coaches: You cannot be what you cannot see', recognising and pushing for women into higher sporting roles, particularly referencing soccer.
"It never ceases to amaze me as I continue to discover individuals and organisations across the Orange electorate, doing unique and extraordinary things," Mr Donato said.
"Recognising people from our community is one of the most rewarding things about my job as the elected representative for Orange, celebrating their remarkable work and efforts.
"Most of these people don't seek accolades or public recognition, they're motivated people who possess attributes such as team and community spirit, care for fellow citizens and community, dedication and passion for their vocation or interest.
"This day is about them - they're what makes our country community so special."
