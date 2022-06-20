Parkes Champion-Post

Michael McCormack was officially declared the member for Riverina for a fifth time

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
June 20 2022 - 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURNED: Michael McCormack enjoys a joke with wife Catherine, among the empty seats reserved for his election opponents, as he is officially declared the Member for Riverina by the AEC on Monday. Photo: CONOR BURKE

Michael McCormack has been officially declared the winner in the race to be elected the Federal member for Riverina by the AEC on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.