Michael McCormack has been officially declared the winner in the race to be elected the Federal member for Riverina by the AEC on Monday.
Nearly four weeks after election night, Mr McCormack's resounding victory was confirmed as all votes from the 98 polling stations across the region have been tallied.
Mr McCormack ended up with 45,951 votes, 46.57 of the total votes counted, beating Labor's Mark Jeffreson who snared 20,193 votes.
Speaking at the AEC's makeshift counting headquarters in a huge empty storefront in Wagga's east, Mr McCormack thanked the people of the Riverina for "placing their trust and faith" in him to represent their interest in parliament for a fifth term.
He conceded that representing the region in opposition will be tougher than in his previous years in parliament, but he will continue to advocate for projects such as the Inland Rail to progress, as well as improvements to CSU and Wagga Airport to go ahead.
"Among the many issues I spoke about in my first speech to Parliament in October 2010 were the concerns people had about the increasing costs of living, water security, the need for improved health facilities and the value and contribution of our farmers," Mr McCormack said.
"These issues are as important now as they were then and I will continue to advocate on behalf of the people of the Riverina and Central West."
Speaking of the upcoming NSW state budget, Mr McCormack emphasised the need for water infrastructure to receive increased funding, such as at Wyangala Dam.
As for his election opponents' no-show to the event to declare his victory in seat of Riverina, Mr McCormack seemed unconcerned.
"You'd probably have to ask them that question. National Party, we always turn up," he said.
Mr McCormack will serve in the Shadow Ministry as Opposition spokesman for International Development and the Pacific.
"There are many ties between the Riverina and the Pacific nations and I look forward to enriching the relationship for the betterment of the Pacific Islander people and our region," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
