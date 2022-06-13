Read all about it: new library ambassadors in Parkes primary schools

The next generation of library ambassadors is taking the message about Parkes Shire Libraries into their schools.
Twelve library ambassadors - in Year 5 from our local schools - have been welcomed into the program this year by coordinators Emma Brown and Debbie Gould at the library.
In an exciting development, the program even has two ambassadors from our local home school community for the first time.
They've got plenty to talk about after meeting up with program coordinators for a tour of the library and test-driving the MarraMarra Makerspace, which opened this year, by making their own badges.
The ambassadors are now heading back in to their schools with news from the library and it is a busy place.
Waste to Art is open now, between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday and until midday on Saturdays right through to June 24.
The Makerspace is open to the community every Monday and Wednesday afternoon, or enquire about bookings by phoning 6861 2309.
They'll also have school holiday activities coming soon for library members - library membership is free, just drop in to the library on Bogan Street to find out more.
Of course, we can't overlook the library's incredible collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs and other resources, and we asked some of our ambassadors for their reading recommendations for their peers.
Middleton ambassador Addison Wild recommended Worst Week Ever - Tuesday by Matt Cosgrove as a funny read, and her classmate Aliza Roberts enjoys the Babysitters Club graphic novels.
Holy Family ambassador Zahli Gillingham had just finished reading Ghosts by Raina Telgemeir.
Parkes Public ambassador Asher Gould is a huge fan of the Deltora Quest series by Emily Rodder, and classmate Rhys Hutchins enjoyed Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.
Parkes East ambassador Sienna Hewett is a fan of Roald Dahl's Matilda and Breanna Powell recommends any Geronimo Stilton book.
