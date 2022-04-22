Ashleigh Smith sashed Miss Priscilla at Speedway-inspired 2022 Elvis Festival dinner

news, local-news,

Our very own Ashleigh Smith will take pride of place in the Cadillac leading Saturday's street parade as our newly-sashed 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival Miss Priscilla. It's hard to believe it's seven years since we first met Ashleigh, when she was named Miss Priscilla at the 2015 Festival. She decided to have another tilt at the title this year, one of four lovely candidates who put their names in to the mix. Ashleigh is a local beautician, and her sister-in-law Kaylee Smith helped with hair and make-up in preparation for the festival. "It was a bit of a surprise I actually won," she shared afterwards - but she couldn't be happier about it. "I really like getting out and about (during Elvis) the atmosphere is great, everyone is in a good mood and it's all fun - and the beautiful costumes," Ashleigh said. It's particularly welcome after such a long break since the last festival. "It's so great to see the pubs and clubs, the cash getting back into the community after COVID especially, I think it's really good for everybody," Ashleigh said. The 2022 Goodsells Miss Priscilla Dinner was a huge hit for the festival, with the room filled with sparkling outfits, glamorous Priscillas and beautiful Miss Speedways. Jason and Jenny from Goodsells, Parkes, said they've now been supporting the Miss Priscilla event for five years and it's a winner for them. "We are proud to sponsor it, it's a great event," Jason said. Geoff Rice performed the compere role admirably as Bob and Ann Steel were in isolation with Covid and unable to attend their key event at the festival. Four Miss Priscilla entrants and four Miss Speedway entrants were presented to the audience before dinner, followed by a fashion parade by the Miss Pinup Pageant ladies. Miss Speedway was Kelly Baker, whose hair was styled by Donna Davis. The best Hairdo was won by Veronica Sutton, styled by Parkes hairdresser Adele Hawke.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0237fa83-8d12-43c2-b4ab-647a41dd2437.JPG/r0_952_3756_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Ashleigh Smith sashed Miss Priscilla at Speedway-inspired 2022 Elvis Festival dinner