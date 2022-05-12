Put it in your diary, Parkes, National Tree Day events are back

news, local-news,

Hi Landcarer's Mark the date! National Tree Day events are back in full force! No restrictions, BBQ and giveaways. After the past cancelled and restricted National Tree Day (NTD) events over the past three years, we can finally get back to the traditional NTD event which finishes with the sausage sanger. No check ins, no masks....but, we of course request that everyone keeps their social distance and we shall supply sanitiser of course. All of the NTD events are held in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines on the day. Our registrations are online for both events. Thank you to our early birds who have already committed. NTD is a tradition for some families, a chance for some to catch up...and of course, a chance to increase our green spaces. I still get a thrill when I see plants that myself and others have planted over the years. Make this day your new family tradition if you haven't already joined us. We are fortunate to have the support of Forbes Shire Council and Parkes Shire Council with National Tree Day events. Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday July 30, between 10am and 1pm at the site adjacent to Bunnings side entrance via Corriedale Street. Parkes National Tree Day will be held on Sunday July 31, also between 10am and 1pm. We will once again be working on a site on Akuna Road We ask all attendees to register online prior to the day. Please wear study shoes, a hat or beanie and bring your own water. We will have supplies of gloves and shirts to give away and provide equipment for planting etc. For the kids we will have a few activities and competitions on the day as well. National Tree Day started in 1996 and has grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event. Over 25 million trees have been planted as part of these efforts. Studies show that there are clear benefits to spending time in nature. We are not only helping ourselves and our communities, but also contributing to providing homes for native wildlife and increasing biodiversity in our local area. To register, you can go to the Planet Ark Website at www.treeday.planetark.org and click Join A Planting and enter your postcode. Links are also on our social media and website. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/e0f47555-2a65-4080-8cf4-5ead73431d5f.jpg/r9_89_3618_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg