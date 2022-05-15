'Drive so others survive' the message this National Road Safety Week

news, local-news,

National Road Safety Week starts Monday, May 15, and our shire is being urged to get on board in 2022 with a range of activities. The Week runs from 15 - 22 May, and raises awareness of road safety nationally, using daily themes and a call to action each day. This includes honouring the memory of the 1,200 lives lost and more than 44,000 seriously injured on Australian roads each year. During the Week, road users are encouraged to take the pledge to Drive So Others Survive, including not being distracted while driving, not speeding and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, says the councils have been supporting the initiative since 2017. "During National Road Safety Week 2022, yellow ribbons will be displayed all across the country to remember those we have lost on the roads and to remind us to drive safely," she said. "The trauma caused by road crashes echoes through our community and is felt by so many - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups, emergency service workers and local communities. "Our fleet vehicles and staff will proudly display yellow ribbons and you are encouraged to pick up a vehicle sticker and/or lapel ribbon for free from our administration offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo. "Our email signatures will display the National Road Safety Week artwork for the week. "Forbes Town Hall will be lit yellow for the Week along with the monument on Memorial Hill and the Sir Henry Parkes statue in Parkes." Council staff are being urged to sign the pledge to drive so others survive - online at www.roadsafetyweek.com.au - and so are all local drivers. National Road Safety Week is organised by the SARAH Group (Safer Australian Roads and Highways) in partnership with Governments and road safety stakeholders.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9cf0e090-0b0b-436e-9342-8340f49499f4.jpg/r0_15_921_535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Drive so others survive' the message this National Road Safety Week