sport, local-sport,

The Parkes Gold Cup returns Sunday, May 15 and Parkes Jockey Club is expecting to once again host some excellent racing on this, the major TAB meeting on their calendar. There's an incredible $200,000 on offer to the winners across the eight-race program, and Jockey Club president Mark Ross is expecting strong interest from the racing fraternity once again. "We do attract some quality trainers to this race meeting," he said ahead of nominations being called. Ross is also expecting strong interest from racing fans - with a couple of punters' clubs booked in - and will be catering for them. There will be a bar on course, catering by Parkes Que Club and a jumping castle for the kids. The event's major sponsor is the Parkes Services Club and there is free entry for club members. For non-members it's $10 at the gate on the day. "Gates open at midday and hopefully it will be a very pleasant, enjoyable day," says Ross, who's already got his eye on long-range weather forecasts. The grounds and the track could not be in better condition after the incredible conditions we've had this summer and autumn. "It is beautiful, picturesque," Ross said. "It's the best it has looked in years and the track is in perfect condition - as good as you'd get anywhere in country NSW." We're also not much more than two weeks away from Parkes Jockey Club's biggest social event of the year, the June long weekend picnic races, and we're sure anticipation is on the rise amongst the many who flock to Parkes for this occasion. Tickets for the picnic races are to go on sale online through 123tix.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/70c0c02a-7802-457f-8c50-72cdfa5da47d.jpg/r364_0_4495_2334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes Jockey Club prepares for $200,000 Gold Cup race day