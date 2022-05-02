sport, local-sport,

Parkes travelled to Bathurst on Sunday May 1 for the first round of Western Masters League hockey against Bathurst. Parkes dominated the match, coming away with a 6-0 victory. The visitors took a little while to settle into the first quarter of the match and although making some excellent attacking raids, were unable to convert some early opportunities due to the excellent keeping of the Bathurst goalkeeper. Late in the first quarter, Lisa Clarke was in great position on the left post to slot home the first goal after a strong backline run by Teegan Rodgers. Parkes began to play quality hockey with strong midfield transfers opening up the opposition defence. Denise Gersbach took the score to 2-0 after a strong shot sailed high into the left corner of the net. Parkes went to the half time break with a 3-0 lead after Janelle Thompson slotted home a penalty corner with a shot targeted at the bottom left corner. Parkes maintained good control for the third quarter of the match and were rewarded when Janelle Thompson combined well with Denise Gersbach for Denise to score her second goal of the match. Teegan Rodgers was rewarded for all her hard running up front with a goal after she finished off a tenacious scuffle in front of the goal mouth to give Parkes a 5-0 lead. Lisa Clarke claimed her second for the match to see Parkes finish off with a 6-0 victory after once again she was in perfect position on the post to score. There were strong performances by all Parkes players in an impressive first match of the year. Best and Fairest points were awarded to Mandy Westcott, Tracey Harrison and Lisa Clarke with Mandy Westcott voted as player's player after a strong midfield performance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/b3ad2cd6-ab69-4287-81d3-172b61bf6627.jpg/r0_228_4032_2506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Parkes opens Western Masters League hockey campaign with 6-0 win