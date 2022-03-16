sport, local-sport,

IT was the first trial game, but we may have already seen the highlight of the season for the Parkes Spacemen after a sensational chip-and-chase try from bustling second rower Jordan Pope in Saturday night's match against a strong Orange Hawks side at Pioneer Oval. The Spacemen went down 16-10 in a defensive arm wrestle to the more experienced Hawks side, but without a doubt seeing a 100kg back rower streaming down the wing after his own kick and scoring a try more than made up for the loss. With five minutes to go, Pope chipped behind the Hawks defensive line from the 50 metre line, with a flying Jacob Smede collecting the ball before passing back to Pope for a remarkable try. It was the first game as captain-coach for star Spacemen Jack Creith, and he said after the game, with a very wide grin, that Pope's try was superb, coach-directed and perhaps a result of PB in the gym. "It was brilliant, he's got some skills, Jordo," he said after the game. "He is obviously usually in the back row, a western division back rower, but I said to him before the last quarter, you're playing five-eighth and I want to see you chip and chase. "And it was perfect! I don't think i'll get a run this year because of it. "He can bench 200kg now after a PB so he's a very strong boy," laughed Creith. Orange was the better of the side for most of the match with ball in hand, but for Creith, the trial mainly represented a chance to get some miles in the legs. "I thought we got better as we went, that first quarter was our best team but i don't think we played our best footy," he said. "I told the boys before the game, be prepared, you could be playing any position, including ones you haven't played before. "I gave them permission to do whatever they want, no reprucussions. "Today was really about giving some of the young fellas a run, and I was really happy with how they went," said Creith. Parkes local, but now Orange Hawks star, Alex Prout, got the first points on the board just before the end of the first quarter (it was 20 minutes quarters instead of 40 minute halves during the game) with a brilliant dash from dummy half. From there, it was an arm wrestle for much of the game in mild conditions, with each team scoring two more tries, handing the Hawks a well-fought and well-deserved six point win. Creith wasn't fussed with the scoreline after the game - for him it was about seeing his charges roll their sleeves in defence. "Our defence was the best bit - and we did a lot of it," said Creith. "I wasn't fussed with what happened in attack, it was all about defence...when we get some of our first grade players back like myself, Sam Dwyer, Chad Porter...then we'll focus on attack." And how did the star back line utility, who has played with the Raiders and Cowboys before injury cruelled his potential NRL career, cope with his first game as coach? READ MORE RUGBY LEAGUE STORIES: - The juicy Peter McDonald Premiership crossover games you won't want to miss - Parkes native Somers making Saints coaching debut against Magpies - Woodbridge Cup draw released with Dugan set for home showing first up Pretty well, as it turns out, despite a few butterflies. "I was a little bit nervous before the game, but really happy with how it went," Creith said with a wry smile. "Obviously it'll be a little bit different when i'm playing, but today I just wanted to see how things went from off the field. "It's obviously going to be tricky figuring out how to juggle things this year, and how much I can do but I'm looking forward to it. "I think coaching is really about managing personalities more than anything, and it's my job too - I work in recruiting, so i enjoy it," said Creith. If first impressions are anything to go by, the cool, calm and collected Creith, and his Spacies, will be just fine. It may have only been 'just' a trial game, but every match of rugby league is a chance for the players, coaches, officials and fan to learn. Here's what we learned. Jack Creith usually looks unflappable on the field with ball in hand, and it's pretty safe to say the same will be true with metaphorical clipboard in hand. He has a brilliant tactical mind, is a natural leader and holds enormous respect all across the Central West. This game saw Jordan Pope at five-eighth, Jacob Smede at fullback and Brandon Paige back into the second row after a stint in the centres last year - if injuries do strike this season, there's a lot of players who are flexible across a range of positions. It wasn't just the chip and chase try, Pope looked brilliant both on the edge, and when playing five-eighth. He was running very hand, making huge hits in defence and distributing the ball very well. He was close to the best player on the field, and the former Rams second rower will be a huge part of the forward pack this season. Boy, did Orange look slick in attack. The Hawks had more regular first grade players in their side, and it showed on a few occasions, with some really sharp moves, led by an experienced, skilful spine. Alex Prout played some decent minutes at hooker, and the former Spacemen captain-coach was brilliant at dummy half. He would be very handy playing for his own side, as evidenced by his importance in the passing game, ball distribution and speed from dummy half. He's fun to watch. We miss you, Alex! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/bb78fe47-b98b-4fad-8829-c67d51eb2c01.JPG/r171_289_2964_1867_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg