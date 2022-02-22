sport, local-sport,

Last weekend, the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club hosted a 2 Bowls Triples tournament. On a day perfect for bowls, 60 bowlers turned out to play three games of fifteen ends on Saturday and two on Sunday. It was great to welcome bowlers from Orange, Forbes, Parkes Railway, Greenwell Point, Yass, Manildra, Leeton, Belrose and Warilla. At the midway point on Saturday evening, the team of Nathan Reynolds, Dave Reilly (members of our club) and Glenn Beveridge from Warilla had the lead on 45 Points. The team from Belrose were in second place on 40 points and Team Grant and Team Frame (both from our club) were equal third on 39 points. On Sunday morning, the weather gods were not quite as kind as they had been and, in a strong wind, positions changed. Team Harris and Team Johnson (both representing our club) won both of their games to get amongst the prizemoney while Team Frame and Team Belrose could not hold their form and dropped off the leaderboard. Congratulations to all the prizewinners and all the bowlers who attended; it was great to see such a good turn-out and we look forward to welcoming all the visitors at our next event. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - Rams under 18s 'shattered' after four point loss to Macarthur - Kempson 'excited' about increased depth, quality in 2022 Cobras squad Of course events such as this cannot go on without a lot of generosity and hard work behind the scenes from a lot of people. I won't try and name them all in case I miss anybody! However, I must mention our major sponsor, Johno Johnson and the Railway and Commercial Hotels. Thank you for your support and we hope we can look forward to continuing our relationship in the future. Also, thanks to Power Tools +, Parkes Hydraulics and Woolworths for their support. I should also thank the volunteers who put in so much time keeping the greens and club surrounds in such great shape and all the other volunteers who helped to make this weekend such a great success, in particular Tom Furey, Martin Tighe and Col Miller. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

