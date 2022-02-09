sport, local-sport,

The Parkes Under 13 boys Indoor Hockey team have finished second in NSW after a superb team performance at the NSW State Championships in Orange. With the PCYC now unavailable for any Indoor Hockey training, the Parkes side had limited preparation in the lead up to the championships. Competing in the very tough Division One, the boys knew they needed to be at their best for the weekend. The team was coached by an enthusiastic group consisting, at varying stages, of Toby Collins, Lee Hodge, Tracey Harrison and Mandy Westcott. The boys played in good spirit and showed particular strength in set piece play, with many of their goals coming from penalty corners. Dom Gibson, Archie Daley, Henry Rice and Jett Johnstone scored field goals amongst the 33 goals scored over the weekend. There were many exciting matches with come-from-behind wins in every round match until the quarter final and semi final, with the team showing how they were able to play with strength in the fourth quarter. The Final against New England showed the Northerners class, getting out to a lead that was not possible to rein in. The Parkes team were valiant in defeat though, fighting to the end and scoring some quick goals to scare the New Englanders to put the pressure back on in the dying moments of the game. Sam Quince was awarded the Development Umpire of the Championship and was selected to umpire a Division 1 classification match. This result is a massive achievement for Parkes Junior Hockey to be able to finish second in NSW, despite not having an indoor sports complex available for them to train or play in an indoor competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/58c698fe-2448-4126-90de-5cc409ee725d.jpg/r0_152_960_694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg