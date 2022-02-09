sport, local-sport,

He likes the 'tough stuff', has played for NSW Country and is already 'buying in' to the Parkes Spacemen - Will Wardle is shaping up to be a brilliant recruit for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership. Second rower Wardle, who has been playing in Group 6 for the Thirlmere Roosters, is the biggest recruit for new captain-coach Jack Creith as the Spacemen look to capitalise on a strong 2021 campaign with a elite performances in the first edition of the new premiership. Wardle is already feeling right at home in Parkes, with the country boy keen to immerse himself in the culture of the club. "I grew up in Buxton, and I've moved out here to work on the Parkes Bypass," he said. "I've only been here four weeks but I already feel like I've been here forever. "I'm really buying into the town and the club, and buying into the rivalry with Forbes, too. "Playing for Thirlmere, our arch rivals were the Picton Magpies, so I'm definitely not a fan of Magpies," laughed Wardle. Wardle's career highlight was playing for NSW Country last season (having previously represented Macarthur West Tigers), and it's clear he enjoyed the experience and has improved immensely. "Bloody oath, it was brilliant and to get coached by Terry Campese was massive," said Wardle. "It was awesome to get a bit of inside knowledge from really quality players. "At that higher level, everyone is on the same page and really just want to get better and consistently play at a much higher standard," said Wardle. READ MORE RUGBY LEAGUE STORIES: - Western Rams under 18s lose 28-16 to the Illawarra Dragons - Five sides withdraw from Western Under 21s; Parkes in, Forbes out - Jack Creith named as Parkes Spacemen captain-coach for 2022 Group 10 and 11 have a strong reputation themselves of course, and one gets the sense from talking to Wardle that he is going to thrive in front of raucous and passionate Central West crowds. "I know it's a really good standard out here though, and the crowds are right on you too, which is amazing," he said. "I'm a second rower and really pride myself on my defence, but I'll be outside Jack Creith, so I'm sure there will be plenty of attacking opportunities! "I'm looking for the tough stuff though mainly, that's what I really thrive on," said Wardle. Creith was full of praise for his new recruit, who will help fill the hole of the newly-departed Bailey Hartwig, who has moved to Queensland. "He's training really well; you'll forget about Bailey Hartwig not being out there because not only is Will a really good defender, he's really skilful - more so than even he realises," he said. "Our recruitment manager Paul Clyburn has been doing an unbelievable job and he'll keep persisting...he's already enticed a few Fijian players to the club." Bring on the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership, because Will Wardle and the boys in red, white and blue are ready to take the competition by storm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/4381b806-9972-49ad-94d2-bd42494ba3f4_rotated_270.jpg/r0_479_1501_1327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg