Minor pairs, Club triples under way at Parkes Railway Bowling Club

By Paul Lewin
April 12 2024 - 9:53am
Chris Harrison at the Railway Bowling Club. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Club Championships

In the Minor Pairs Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard played Chris Harrison and Darryl McKellar. It was 1 all after 2 ends but Chris and Darryl ran into a hot Blake and Phil and the game ended early with Blake and Phil winning 32-3.

