Minor pairs, Club triples under way at Parkes Railway Bowling Club

In the Minor Pairs Blake Strudwick and Phil Barnard played Chris Harrison and Darryl McKellar. It was 1 all after 2 ends but Chris and Darryl ran into a hot Blake and Phil and the game ended early with Blake and Phil winning 32-3.
In the Club Triples Terry Hetherington, Wal Austin and Col Boehm played Alan Cameron, Mike Phillips and Geoff Leonard. Team Boehm won the first end with a single. Team Leonard hit back with a single and a 5 to lead 6-1. Team Boehm a single. Team Leonard a pair of 2's and it's 10-2 after 6 ends. Team Boehm a single and a pair of singles. Team Leonard a single, a 6 and a single and now lead 18-5 after 12 ends. Team Boehm a 2 and a couple of singles. Team Leonard a 3 and a single and the lead is 22-8 after 16 ends. Team Boehm a single. Team Leonard a single and a 2 and it's 25-9 after 19 ends. Team Boehm string 2 2's together but Team Leonard run away with a 2, 1 & 2 to win 30-13.
Last week's results
This week Sunday April 14th at 11am.
22 friendly faces turned up on Wednesday 3rd April for Social Bowls. Winners were Terry Hetherington and Ray Griffith, 20+16. Runners Up were Wally Grant and Greg Howlett, 16+9. Third place went to Mick Furney and Mick Dunn. 16+5. Marble 18 came out and the Margins were 3, 5, 6, 9 & 16. The Jackpot this week is $62.00. Only 10 brave souls made Social Bowls on a cold and wet Saturday 6th April. Winners were John Corcoran and Ray Griffith, 12+4. Runners Up were George Greenhalgh, Myra Townsend and Dave Johnson, 11+5.
This week Social Bowls are on Saturday 13th April at 1pm. Pennants on Sunday 14th April at 11am. Names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and loan bowls available.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.