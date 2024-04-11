Minor pairs, Club triples under way at Parkes Railway Bowling Club

In the Club Triples Terry Hetherington, Wal Austin and Col Boehm played Alan Cameron, Mike Phillips and Geoff Leonard. Team Boehm won the first end with a single. Team Leonard hit back with a single and a 5 to lead 6-1. Team Boehm a single. Team Leonard a pair of 2's and it's 10-2 after 6 ends. Team Boehm a single and a pair of singles. Team Leonard a single, a 6 and a single and now lead 18-5 after 12 ends. Team Boehm a 2 and a couple of singles. Team Leonard a 3 and a single and the lead is 22-8 after 16 ends. Team Boehm a single. Team Leonard a single and a 2 and it's 25-9 after 19 ends. Team Boehm string 2 2's together but Team Leonard run away with a 2, 1 & 2 to win 30-13.