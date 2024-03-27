Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Calling time on crime

By Newsroom
March 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Orange Phil Donato in State Parliament last week.
Member for Orange Phil Donato in State Parliament last week.

Following the release of Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data from 2023 which revealed "growing discrepancies" between crime rates in regional NSW and those in Sydney, there will be an inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.