Funding to assist councils

Our local councils will be working to repair and upgrade community assets that were severely damaged by storms and floods in 2022.
The $25 million NSW Government's Community Assets Program will assist Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Cabonne Shire Council.
"In recent years, severe weather and flooding events have caused significant damage to local community infrastructure across our regions, including in Central West NSW," Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty said.
"Regional communities need this support to repair damaged local community infrastructure.
"The Australian and NSW Governments are helping disaster impacted communities work towards rebuilding their communities and spirits while ensuring that their community assets are more resilient than ever."
Damaged community infrastructure eligible for funding includes parks, walkways, community buildings and tourism and recreational facilities.
Councils can apply for up to $4 million for individual projects to repair assets and bring them to a standard that is more resilient and better able to withstand future natural disasters.
"These facilities can be a focal point bringing community together and this investment is one way we can assist," Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib said.
"We urge Councils to get their applications in so the assessment process can begin and residents can see their vitally needed community facilities back in place and built to withstand future events."
The program is jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, with project funding to be administered by the Department of Regional NSW.
"This significant investment by both the Albanese and Minns Governments will provide support for the ongoing reconstruction in these communities," Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said.
"This is another example of both levels of government working together to change the way we recover from and prepare for disasters, so that communities are less exposed in the future. We continue to work with the NSW Government in supporting long-term recovery needs in the Central West."
