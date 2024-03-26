Locals to compete at nationals after stellar month for Parkes Little Athletics

Two Parkes Little Athletics athletes have qualified for national championships in Adelaide!
Ryker Moore and Toby Morgan will be competing in multiple events on April 16 to 19 representing Parkes.
Both athletes have qualified through state championships held throughout the year.
Ryker has qualified for both 200m and 400m events and Toby has qualified for 100m, 200m, 800m, shot put and long jump.
Parkes Little Athletics has had multiple weekend victories in March, making this month highly successful for the club.
At the start of the month 115 athletes aged six to 17 gathered at Northparkes Oval to compete in the annual Parkes Little Athletics Gala Day on Sunday, March 10.
Athletes traveled from Woy Woy, Wagga Wagga, Leeton, Orange, Dubbo, Cowra, Forbes and many other clubs to take part in the event.
Events on the day included long jump, shot put, discus, high jump, javelin, triple jump and running events ranging in distance from 10m to 1500m.
It was a very successful day with athletes having fun competing with friends from surrounding clubs.
The Parkes Little Athletics Club would like to send a massive thank you to all volunteers and everyone who helped out on the day as without volunteers days like this would not be as successful as it was.
With great success in Parkes, Ryker Moore was also creating more success for Parkes Little Athletics in Sydney.
Ryker competed at the NSW Junior Championships at Sydney Olympic Park from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.
Ryker had a fantastic weekend coming home with gold in the 400m run and bronze in the 200m sprint.
Not only did he place in these events but he also broke both of his PB's for each event. Well done Ryker!
From Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17, Toby Morgan and Emrys and Arlo Cassidy competed at the Youth state championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
Toby competed in the 100m, 200m, 800m, shot put and long jump.
Toby had an incredible weekend qualifying for national championships in Adelaide for all five events!
Arlo ran 100m prelim on the Saturday but only missed out on the finals by hundredths of a second but his heat time placed him within the top 10 of the state.
Arlo also competed in long jump placing seventh in the finals.
Emrys had a weekend full of outstanding results placing fourth in the final for long jump, fifth in the 200m final and third in the 500m final.
Well done boys on an amazing weekend.
Another busy weekend was had at Sydney Olympic Park for the 2024 HART Sport State Track and Field Championships from March 22 to 24.
Ryker placed fifth in the 200m final and smashed the 400m placing first.
Toby had another weekend full of amazing results placing first in javelin (throwing 13.25m), recording a massive PB in the 800m placing second, third in 400m, fourth in 100m and fifth in discus.
Arlo Cassidy placed 21st in the 70m, Lucus Edwards placed 15th in javelin (throwing 32.66m), Addison Wild placed 16th in discus (throwing 21.71m) and Emily Wild placed eighth in high jump (jumping 130cm).
Vashti Williams recorded a massive PB in javelin placing fifth (throwing 30.57m) and placing 20th in discus (throwing 25.56m).
Nate had a huge PB for the weekend in his 800m event beating his best time by seven seconds, this placed Nate 19th overall.
We wish all athletes who are competing at nationals the best of luck and congratulate Parkes Little Athletics on a wonderful month!
