Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Locals to compete at nationals after stellar month for Parkes Little Athletics

Updated March 27 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Parkes Little Athletics athletes have qualified for national championships in Adelaide!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.