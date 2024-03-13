Parkes residents join in to help Clean Up Australia

Parkes Shire residents joined the nation-wide effort to help conserve the environment as part of this year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3.
Residents joined members of the Rural Fire Service in cleaning up eight sites around Parkes, removing two large trailer loads of rubbish.
Parkes Rural Fire Service's Steve Chester said they had a pretty good turnout of people, with around 10 RFS members, along with 15 community members coming along throughout the day.
They travelled to clean up rubbish at Lions Park, the BMX track on the Eugowra Road, the truck stop on the southern side of town towards Forbes and the truck stop on the northern side of town on the Peak Hill Road, Memorial Hill, Bushman's Hill and Bushman's Dam, cleaning up two large trailers of rubbish.
A big amount of rubbish collected was bags, Mr Chester said.
Next year, Mr Chester said they would like to throw out a challenge to all of the emergency services people to come and support them just for an hour or so to help them make the town a bold, beautiful place.
Mr Chester said helping to clean up the rubbish is all about taking pride in your town.
Starting more than 30 years ago, Clean Up Australia Day is an event where people donate their time to improve the environment. According to Clean Up Australia, this year there were over 10,000 Clean Up sites registered and over 750,000 passionate Aussies involved in Clean Up events.
