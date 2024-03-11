Shed installs a new defibrillator

A grant from Parkes Shire Council has allowed the Parkes Men's Shed to install a brand new defibrillator, replacing the shed's ageing model.
Shed Secretary Ron Fewings said with a few older members of the Men's Shed, they hope it isn't needed but having a new AED defibrillator gives them peace of mind.
They have had no incidents at the Shed previously, he said, but they are well prepared if there are any in the future.
Receiving financial support from grants such as this for things like essential replacements are quite important to the Men's Shed, Mr Fewings said, as they are a community organisation with general overheads.
They also host fundraisers, including a garage sale once or twice a year where they sell some of the items they create, repair or are donated.
Local men are encouraged to join the Parkes Men's Shed, Mr Fewings said, as it is a great place to learn some handy skills, or just to have a chat and connect.
Mr Fewings encourages people to join up and share their skills and be in an environment where everyone will talk to each other.
There is no age limit to join the Men's Shed, with all abilities welcomed.
It costs just $20 a year to be a member, and just $2 every day you are at the Shed for a cup of coffee or tea and biscuits.
The Parkes Men's Shed operates out of their Shed at the Parkes Showground every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30am to 12 noon.
For more information on the Parkes Men's Shed contact Mr Fewings on 0414 931 673.
