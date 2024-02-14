Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
Elvis Gospel Service gives back to community organisations

BM
By Brendan McCool
February 14 2024 - 5:00pm
Reverend Ben Mackay, Teresa Millyn, Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott, Deborah Poulton and Pastor James Leach were excited about the announcement of funds to Kairos. Photo by Brendan McCool.
The Parkes Ministers' Association (PMA) has donated the $8300 raised at the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival Gospel Service to two volunteer organisations.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

