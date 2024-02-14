Elvis Gospel Service gives back to community organisations

The Parkes Ministers' Association (PMA) has donated the $8300 raised at the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival Gospel Service to two volunteer organisations.
Half of the money raised, or $4150 will go to each Kairos Prison Ministry Australia and the Local Schools Ministries.
Lutheran Church Pastor James Leach said the The Parkes Ministers' Association (PMA) has been giving the money raised at the Elvis Festival Gospel Service to a variety of community organisations for 31 years.
Over the years, Pastor Leach said the last few years they have been helping out with different community organisations, such as Safe Haven, the East Timor Mission and to help organisations during the Lismore flooding.
He said each year they give to an organisation in need depending on where the need arises, and is also related to the theme of the service, with this year's theme being Jailhouse Rock.
Kairos Prison Ministry Australia's Chief Operating Officer Deborah Poulton said this donation will help them minister to the women in the region, which hasn't had a program in a few years.
The $4150 received by Kairos, Ms Poulton said, will go towards paying for women that have been impacted by the incarceration of a family member to go to guest weekend where Kairos can help look after them and find their way through a difficult situation.
Ms Poulton said eventually they aim to get into the two prisons in the region - at Bathurst and Wellington, but it depends on chaplaincy staff numbers.
Long term, Ms Poulton said, they will have two arms of the ministry - Kairos Outside Ministry to women and Kairos Inside for inmates in prison.
Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said this is a really great part of the Elvis Festival.
"Certainly Elvis himself through his gospel music and his character was a generous man," he said.
Mayor Westcott said it is great the Gospel Service has been an enabler of this giving from the huge crowds that was here on the Sunday morning.
"And we can share that giving with Kairos Ministries to go into prisons where obviously this need is quite great."
