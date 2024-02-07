Parkes Champion-Post
Council vote to waive tax on morning and evening flights

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated February 7 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 12:25pm
At Parkes Shire Council's ordinary monthly meeting on January 17, Council voted to waive the head-tax on the early morning and evening RPT flights. Photo from Facebook.
Parkes Council vote to waive head-tax on morning and evening REX flights

At Parkes Shire Council's ordinary monthly meeting on January 17, Council voted to waive the head-tax on the early morning and evening RPT flights (i.e. Sydney overnight service), as a goodwill gesture to encourage/assist the reintroduction of that service.and to re-evaluate this in 12 months.

