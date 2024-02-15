Maddie prepares for the Nationals

Parkes' Maddie Spence is gearing up to travel to Alice Springs this month as part of the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad to compete in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.
The championships will be contested in Alice Springs from February 22-27.
Maddie and the other members of the NSW squad will be going up against squads from Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria.
The NSW squad will face off against each state team twice across six T20 matches from February 22-26, with the two teams on top of the ladder playing for the Championship win on February 27.
Maddie said she approached to play for the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad when playing for the Sydney Thunder Indigenous team after they took on the Sydney Sixes in Albury.
This isn't the first time she has played with many of the other women selected for the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad, Maddie said, with some selected from the Sydney Thunder and a few cricketers who played with her in the Bushbreakers.
Maddie said having played with so many of the others selected for the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad will help a lot as the team chemistry will be there from the start.
Maddie plays as an all-rounder and said whichever position she's in she'll have a crack at.
Once she returns from the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad, Maddie will return to playing for Bankstown and will be playing in the NICC competition where she hopes to eventually be selected for the Australian Indigenous team.
Maddie said along with seeking national selection she will be aiming to make here way through to NSW Pathways and hopes to be selected for the Under 19's National team next season.
With the large number of cricketers going through the NSW Pathways program Maddie said this will be difficult.
