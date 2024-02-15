Parkes Champion-Postsport
Maddie prepares for the Nationals

BM
By Brendan McCool
February 15 2024 - 2:33pm
Maddie Spence is part of the NSW quad preparing to compete in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships. Image supplied.
Parkes' Maddie Spence is gearing up to travel to Alice Springs this month as part of the NSW Women's Indigenous Squad to compete in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

