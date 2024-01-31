Parkes welcomes its newest Australian citizens

Parkes has welcomed six new Australian citizens at a citizenship ceremony at our Cooke Park Pavilion on Thursday, January 25.
The event was held as part of Australia Day celebrations across Parkes, and our newest Australian citizens were joined by family and friends on the evening.
Joao Madeira Marrote, Norma "Ching' Locsin Gordon, Eric Adnan, Johnathan Eric, Precious Eric and Ita Hughes were welcomed by Mayor Neil Westcott who was the presiding officer for the ceremony, which was open to the community.
Letters of welcome from State and Federal ministers were read out as part of the official proceedings, and our new citizens took the Australian citizenship pledge before being presented with their certificates.
Norma, who is more well known as Ching, emigrated from New Zealand in 2008 and said she decided to become an Australian citizen due to her grandson who always asked if she was Australian like him.
Joao, who emigrated from Portugal to study civil engineering 11 years ago, said he thought it was time to become a citizen as he feels like an Australian as well as Portuguese.
Ita emigrated from the Republic of Ireland in 2014 and originally came backpacking before meeting her partner Justin.
Ita said she has been with her partner for nearly nine years and figured she would be staying here and it was time to become a citizen.
Eric Adnan moved to Australia at the end of 2019, with his two children Johnathan and Precious moving over at the start of 2020 from Thailand.
Eric said they are very thankful to Australia for giving them an opportunity to live and start over here.
Eric and Johnathan moved from Pakistan to Thailand in 2012 and stayed there for three and a half years, with Precious being born there.
With Pakistan having some British influence in the past, Eric said Australia had similar cultural influences which made it easier to move.
