OAM for high flyer Bill Barber

William (Bill) Barber has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the King's Birthday honours. For decades now, Bill has been giving back to the community, no matter where he's lived.
Bill said it was a surprise to receive the OAM.
Since the age of 19 Bill has been heavily involved in school and community groups which has just continued throughout his life.
Bill was the treasurer of the Baldry Parents and Citizen's Association and went on to serve as the President of Yeoval Central School's Parents and Citizen's Association, as well as Chair of the School Council during its centenary celebrations.
After selling his farm in the Cabonne region and moving to Parkes the former Cabonne councillor said spent some time helping out at the Services Club, Aero Club and the Parkes Aviation Museum.
"I like to be able to help people if I can. I like to treat people as I like to be treated," he said.
"And help where you can, it's what you do."
Along with helping people across a range of different towns, Bill has had a long interest in planes and flying, being a member of the Parkes Aviation Museum and previously serving as president of the Parkes Aero Club for 10 years.
Bill said he's done a lot of flying over the years, even visiting the Burke and Wills Dig Tree.
"It's very interesting what's in this country to see," he said.
Bill said he hasn't done too much in the way of plane restoration, but has been the "go-to man" in between.
"I'm the fella who stirs them up," he laughed.
