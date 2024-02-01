Music brings family together

Members of the Parkes community have long known how Elvis' music can bring people together, and it's a sentiment shared by Nowra's Joy Gibson and her family, when four generations came to take part in the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival.
Joy, who has been coming to the Parkes Elvis Festival since 2013 was able to bring four generations of her family along with her this year for the first time.
She was joined by her daughters Jennifer Austin and Julie Walker, granddaughter Rachael Tagg, grandson Jordan Walker and great grandson Louie Tagg.
Joy said the legacy and Elvis story keeps bringing her back, and this year she was able to bring the rest of her family along as she needed a hand to make the drive from the coast.
Joy's family were able to share in her love of Elvis and his music, with her family having a fabulous time, she said, and they intend to come back again.
She said what they like about Elvis is how he is just an outstanding performer.
"I think the festival is just so well run that there isn't a single thing you can say needs improving. It's just wonderful," she said.
Along with bringing family together, it has helped create some amazing friendships, with Joy forming a great friendship with Elvis Tribute Artist Mark Andrews.
This evolved from Joy first meeting him in 2013 and meeting up with him again in 2017 when she made scarves for him and two other performers to give away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.