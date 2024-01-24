Grinsted Cup Challenge looms for Bogan Gate and Trundle teams

This Sunday, January 28 the Bogan Gate Rampant Rabbits are looking to keep a firm hold on the prestigious Grinsted Cup when they face off against the Trundle Ducks in Forbes.
Bogan Gate's captain Andrew Britt said this weekend should be quite fun, and if they are successful in winning this challenge, it will be their twelfth successful challenge in a row.
While he expects this weekend's matchup to be fun, Britt said Trundle have a fairly strong side within the district.
Currently, Bogan Gate's line-up is looking fairly strong, Britt said, and is looking pretty similar to what they've had over the last few years.
Britt said everyone is pretty keen to keep playing, which makes it easier as they don't have to keep looking for new players to help defend the Cup.
Trundle Duck's captain Adam Hall said this is their first challenge for the year and are looking forward to a bit of fun.
Hall said they have no expectations, but they will put their best foot forward and if they happen to get a win against Bogan Gate they'll enjoy it.
With several more challenges left in this season, Britt said they'll take them as they come, if they win this weekend.
Britt said they would like to thank the team's sponsors, mainly the Bogan Gate pub, for their support.
The competition's founding club, Forbes, is to challenge the winner of this weekend's contest between Trundle and Bogan Gate on February 4.
Bogan Gate wrestled the Grinsted Cup from Cowra's grasp in February 2022 and have defended 11 challenges for the Cup.
