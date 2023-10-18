Thank you for the music: Trundle's ABBA festival makes a fabulous return

The final notes of Dancing Queen faded and the eyes of a couple of thousand people looked from the dance floor to the sky as fireworks lit up the night.
It was the perfect end to what we could call an ABBA-solutely fabulous day, the return of the Trundle ABBA Festival.
2023 ABBA Festival manager Hayley Roach could not have been happier, watching the crowds singing and dancing.
"It was perfect, absolutely perfect," she said of that moment.
"Without question, without question - the minute Dancing Queen comes on the audience just go to another level.
"It's the last song on the night, it's the encore, it's the ultimate ultimate ABBA song.
"Within eight seconds of (Bjorn Again) finishing we sent fireworks up into the sky and we wrapped up the 2023 festival with an amazing firework show."
Saturday saw the return of ABBA Festival fun to Trundle's famed main street, the arrival of a giant disco ball, and of course Bjorn Again welcomed back to the stage.
"It was always my vision that the Trundle ABBA festival was in Trundle - that was not just only the oval but the community of Trundle kind of got involved," Hayley said.
And they did, with great results for the community.
"They had amazing markets on which brought people to the main street, all the businesses dressed their shop windows and got involved in the festival," she said.
There was a down town dance floor and DJ with competitions, and a dance flash mob launched by Parkes School of Dance. Town crier Tim Keith delighted with an ABBA-themed "cry".
Some 250 fans caught the train to Trundle and there were locals as well as the Parkes Community Choir to welcome them - and to lead the way to the oval singing "I have a dream".
The much-anticipated big disco ball was a hit, brought all the way from Sydney to Berryman Oval for the occasion and featuring in photos now all over social media channels.
Crowds - early estimates are between 2500 and 3000 at this stage - embraced everything about the festival and the ABBA era.
"The best dressed competition is always a popular element and this year didn't disappoint - a lot of fun, a lot of people getting involved," Hayley said.
"One of my other highlights was the mayor's official welcome on stage: he had more ABBA lines in it than I think the ABBA Gold Album. That was incredible."
At the centre of it all is the music. That familiar, fabulous music.
"All the music was loved - there were people on the dance floor from 12 midday until we switched the flood lights on about 9.45pm," Hayley said.
All in all, an incredibly successful return and Hayley paid tribute to all who were part of it.
"From start to finish I had an incredible team who worked incredibly hard ... the council team were just fabulous, they definitely deserve a shout out," Hayley said.
