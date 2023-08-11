Parkes Champion-Post
Ten people appear in Parkes Local Court on July 20 for drug driving

By Court Reporter
August 11 2023 - 10:08am
Roadside drug test. File photo
Of the 65 people who appeared, or were expected to appear, in Parkes Local Court on July 20, 10 of them were for drug driving offences.

