Parkes Champion-Post

Around the grounds | Bowls, veterans golf and Parkes SSAA

By Contributed
September 29 2022 - 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jakob Johnson playing in the Railway Bowling Club Championships Major Pairs this month. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes bowls

Championship matches

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.