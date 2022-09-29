Championship matches
The eagerly anticipated final of the minor pairs match was played on Tuesday last week, with Ricky Frame leading for Chris Harrison, playing defending champions Marty Tighe and Gary McPhee.
Ricky and Chris struggled early, falling behind by 8 shots after just 4 ends.
Gary and Marty bowled very well to be in control early and kept the scorecard ticking over, leading 20 shots to 10 after 14 ends. However, they only scored another 3 shots for the match, as they desperately held off their fast-finishing opponents. Gary and Marty winning the minor pairs final, by 23 shots to 17.
Social bowls
Thursday, September 22
Eighteen social bowlers played 2 games of triples and 2 games of pairs on Thursday.
Ian Simpson, Mick Keane and Major Rob Irving started brilliantly, leading 12 shots to 2 after 11 ends, against Jim Blake, Bernie Mitchell and Tony Riordan.
Team Riordan just struggled to reach double figures on the 25th end, the losing margin 10 shots to 22 against a red hot Irving led team.
John Wright led for the old master Ron Hornery and Mick Simpson,as they outclassed the wily Ray Jones, Bob Freeman and the in-form Gary McPhee, winning 24 shots to 15.
Graeme Barby made a most welcome return to the bowls rink on Thursday, leading for his old mate Col Hayward against Joanne Simpson and John 'the red baron' Ward in the game of the day. The scores were locked at 15 each after 16 ends.
Wardy and Jo bowled great bowls to take the lead 18 to 15 with just 2 ends to play, however they were unable to close out the game, as the old firm of Col and Graeme regathered their composure, scoring 9 shots in just 2 ends, to win by 24 to 19.
The heat was on in the high intensity pairs game of Steve Turner and Dave Reilly playing Brian 'matey' Townsend and Jo Davies.
Steve and Dave were in cruise control after 13 ends leading 12 shots to 7.
Ten shots over four consecutive ends suddenly took the smirks away from the truckie and his little mate, as Brian and Joe took the lead, and held their nerves to win by 18 shots to 17.
See you on the greens!
The stadium was filling steadily as 12 social bowlers headed out onto a perfectly prepared field. Thanks to our Ground Control!
We kicked off with a spider, and it was Marja's lucky pink bowl that held its line!
Had we allowed for extra time, Heather Harvey and Liz Byrne, playing against Jan McPhee and Marja Iffland, would have decided their drawn match with a golden point on Field 2.
On Field 3, Merilyn Rodgers (back from a two-week penalty) and Maureen Miller took advantage of open space to score 2 points more than their rivals, Carol Reed and Brenda Davies.
Fresh from her winter spell, Laurie Keane was keen to win, teaming up with Lea Orr on Field 4. They enjoyed some lucky breaks and won by 3 points against Rosemary Mitchell and Lorraine Baker.
After 9 ends, the whistle blew for the 2nd half, and many players were called upon to change positions on the field.
With full back, Brenda now in No 1 guernsey, Team Davies proved too strong for their rivals!
Dependable Liz B took over the centre position and led her new team to victory!
As Lorraine moved onto the left wing, she finished with a quick run down the line to score the winning point for Team Baker!
During the cards draw, the selection was almost disallowed due to a technical glitch, but the bunker declared Lorraine, Rose, Lea and Laurie the cash winners.
The 100's club cash was claimed by Liz and Lorraine.
After bowls next Tuesday, there will be a committee meeting.
The first round of the Minor Singles is to be played on or before October 4.
Draw: L Baker vs K Craft. M Willcockson vs H Harvey
To play social bowls next Tuesday, October 4, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9-9.30, with play to begin at 10am. All interested ladies welcome.
Don't forget, membership fees are now due.
Social: B J (Lea).
On Thursday, September 22 we had a social bowls comp. Thanks to the Queen's Public Holiday and 1300 BUGMAN Pty Ltd.
Winners were Peter Creith and Dave Johnson winning 3+21. Runners-up were Phil Barnard and Blake Strudwick winning 3+8.
Third place was Annie Teague and Alan Curteis winning 2+15.
On Saturday, September 24 we had social bowls.
Winners were George Greenhalgh and Paul Lewin winning 17+22. Runners-up were John Chew and Ray Griffith winning 15+16.
Pennants
Well our Division 4 Team 1 gave a great sight in the playoffs at Dubbo on the weekend only going down by 1 point overall.
The boys should be very proud of their achievements and enjoy the experience. We are only getting better. Well done boys.
Championships
We had one game of Minor Singles were Shane Hodge defeated Mark Francis.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, October 1 at 1pm and the Moree travelling bowlers playing a social game against us on Sunday, October 2 at 10am followed by a barbecue lunch for all involved.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Last weekend saw 7 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at ordinary targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 600 points.
25m 50m TOTAL:
John Davis 300 298 598.
Jeff Charlton 300 296 596.
Brian Drabsch 299 296 595.
Ron Cunningham 300 292 592.
Alan Briton 296 290 586.
John Smeaton 298 285 582.
Greg Neems 281 270 551.
This match was shot under changing wind conditions which caught everyone at the 50m range. Only stumpy blamed it on his beloved Rabbits loosing the night before, good try.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 2/10/22 at 10am. Remember daylight saving starts that day.
Centrefire at Eugowra
13 shooters attended Eugowra big bore range on Sunday for the challenge Parkes v Orange (10 from Orange and 3 from Parkes). Parkes came out on top in both rimfire and centrefire.
50 METRE RIMFIRE OUT OF 270.27: Robert Morley 262.11, Ian Keene 259.10, Boyd McKinley 258.07, Paul Smith 256.09, Maryanne Smith 236.02, Simon McErroy 229.02, Karl Barnham 206.01, John Smith 201.02, Tamara Dickson 192.02, Jack Coffee 192.01, Peter Simcock 179, Kevin Rodwell 176.03.
100 METRE CENTREFIRE BENCHREST SHOOTING FOR THE SMALLEST GROUP: Robert Morley .404, Boyd MacKinley .787, Ian Keene .845, Dennis Finn .992, Jack Coffee 1.076, Kevin Rodwell 1.137, Paul Smith 1.197, Peter Simcock 1.298, Karl Barnham 1.408, Maryanne Smith 1.457, Tamara Dickson 2.074.
It was good to see a couple of girls attending this shoot.
The next shoot at Eugowra is at 9am on Sunday 2/10/22 (daylight saving time).
Parkes golfer Kath Jeffress made an impressive start on her veteran's golf debut when she won the twin-towns event played at Forbes last week.
In a day where the continued wet weather kept numbers to a minimum and only 11 players faced the starter, the scoring was hot with Jeffress compiling 42 points for the 18 holes to win by two points from Forbes' Niel Duncan.
In fact the second best score of the day was recorded by Forbes junior Reggie Murray with 41 points who partnered his "Pop" Barry Shine.
Nearest-to-pins went to Ken Sanderson (A grade) on the 18th hole and Jeffress (B grade) on the ninth hole.
This week Parkes will host the 18 holes.
