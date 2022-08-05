Public health alert: Look out for symptoms of meningococcal disease

Western NSW Local Health District has issued a public health alert on behalf of NSW Health after two cases of meningococcal disease has emerged in people who attended the 2022 Splendour in the Grass festival.
"Although the disease is uncommon, it can be severe, so we are urging people who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands on July 21-24 to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and act immediately if they appear," the alert says.
"Sadly, as reported earlier today, one of these cases was a man in his 40s from Sydney who died with the disease. NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones."
If you suspect symptoms of meningococcal disease, please contact a doctor immediately.
Symptoms of meningococcal disease are non-specific but include:
Young children may have less specific symptoms, these may include:
Not all of the symptoms may be present at once.
Western NSW Local Health District said so far this year, there have been 15 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW.
"While meningococcal disease is now uncommon thanks to vaccination, it can occur year round," the alert said.
"We tend to see increases in late winter and early spring, with children under five and 15 to 25-year-olds at the greatest risk of contracting the disease.
"Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and community from the harmful effects of meningococcal disease."
Under the National Immunisation Program, meningococcal ACWY (Men ACWY) vaccine is provided free for babies at 12 months, adolescents, and people of all ages with certain medical conditions.
In NSW, the adolescent dose is delivered through the school vaccination program in Year 10.
As of July 1, 2020 Aboriginal children up to the age of two years, and people with certain medical conditions, can also access free meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine.
All children from six weeks of age can have the Men B vaccine to reduce the risk of infection.
For more information on vaccination or symptoms, transmission, risks and treatment of Meningococcal, visit the NSW Health website.
If you require further information, please contact your local public health unit on 1300 066 055.
