Recent arrival - welcome to the world little Arthur

Michael Sutton and Lauren Hogan, formerly of Parkes now of Wirrinya, would like to announce the birth of their fourth child and second son, Arthur Lucus Sutton.
Arthur was born at Forbes Hospital on Wednesday, July 13, weighing 4.41kg (9lb 11.5oz) and measuring 54cm.
He is a brother for Evie Sutton (5), Hudson Sutton (3) and Lilah Sutton (1).
Even though the Parkes Hospital maternity unit is out of action, the Parkes Champion Post is still very happy to publish any submitted birth announcements.
If you've recently had a baby, birth details and a vertical photo (preferably with at least one parent) can be emailed to christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au.
Birth details need to include baby's full name, birthdate, birth time, weight and measurement, birth location, parents' names, town you're living in, siblings' names and ages (if any), and any grandparents' names and locations.
If you need a photo taken, give us a call on 0448 274 192.
