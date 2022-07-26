Two wallets stolen in two days from unlocked vehicles

Parkes Police continue to remind people to lock their vehicles after two wallets were stolen in two days.
A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle in May Street overnight last Tuesday, July 19.
Parkes Police Detective Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said several further fraud offences occurred afterwards using the contents of the stolen wallet.
A similar offence occurred the next day in Albert Street where a wallet and cash were stolen from a utility.
"Police are seeking information relevant to any of these offences and again remind people to remove valuables from vehicles and ensure vehicles are locked," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
"If members of the community notice any persons acting suspiciously around vehicles or houses please contact police."
In other matters, Police stopped and searched a 45-year-old male in McGees Lane at 1.30am on Friday.
Police alleged the male was carrying a prohibited drug as well as a prohibited weapon, that being a push dagger.
The man was charged with several offences and will appear before Parkes Local Court in September.
With the assistance of the community, police have been able to reunite an interstate traveller with their lost wallet.
The wallet, containing money and personal documents, was located by a community member on Friday in Peak Hill and handed to police.
Officers located the traveller in the north of the state, who is being reunited with their property.
Parkes Police have received complaints about the manner of driving and noise emanating from vehicles congregating in the CBD.
"These complaints are being investigated and with the assistance of Highway Patrol, action is being taken to address community concerns," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
Police stopped a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Parkes man in East Street at 10.30pm on Monday
Officers soon discovered he was a disqualified driver.
The vehicle was searched, police finding a quantity of prohibited and prescribed drugs, as well as an implement used to administer prohibited drugs.
The male was charged with several drug and driving related offences and will attend Parkes Local Court at a later date.
