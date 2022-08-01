Parkes Champion-Post

Powerful front bringing wind and heavy rain to Parkes

By Newsroom
August 1 2022 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Powerful front to impact Parkes' weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Two powerful cold fronts bringing damaging winds and heavy rain are expected to move across the country to the south-east throughout the week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.