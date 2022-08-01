Powerful front to impact Parkes' weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Two powerful cold fronts bringing damaging winds and heavy rain are expected to move across the country to the south-east throughout the week.
The forecast prolonged period of strong to damaging winds may cause damage to trees and vegetation, as well as to homes and property.
Advertisement
According to weatherzone.com.au Tuesday in Parkes will have a frosty start with -1 degrees and is expected to reach a top of 16 degrees.
It will be a quite comfortable 21 degrees on Wednesday before dropping back to 18 degrees on Thursday.
On the downside the increased temperature is going to bring significant rain with a 90 per cent chance of 5-10mm on Wednesday and the same chance of 20-40mm on Thursday.
The rain is not expected to have flooding potential in WA and SA at this stage, but a Flood Watch may be issued for parts of north-east Victoria, northern Tasmania and south-east NSW for potential flooding later this week.
Rain could melt some snow at the Alpine ski resorts, potentially leading to increased river rises.
The second system is likely to prolong these conditions through to Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology will monitor the situation and update its forecasts and warnings regularly.
Communities are encouraged to stay across the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency service agencies.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.