Keenan James Pratt, 38, of Phoenix Street, Parkes, was ordered by Magistrate Brett Thomas to abstain from alcohol when he appeared in the Local Court last month.
The order was made as a condition of his 12-month good behaviour bond imposed for a drink driving offence.
Advertisement
Police documents tendered to the court said Pratt had a mid-range blood alcohol level of 0.123 when he was stopped by police on the Newell Highway at Tomingley on March 27 this year.
Police, who were conducting speed monitoring, observed Pratt was not wearing a seatbelt when he passed them about 7.45 that morning.
They stopped him and issued a random breath test which returned a positive result.
Pratt told police he had been drinking alcohol the night before, and stopped drinking about 1am.
The court heard that Pratt had three previous drink driving matters between 2004 and 2016.
Magistrate Brett Thomas said, after noting Pratt's record, "the sooner you're on an interlock licence the better".
"That provides protection to the community from you drink driving," he said.
Pratt's solicitor said while his client had a history of a problem with alcohol, he had abstained from drinking since the day of the offence.
"I'd ask Your Honour to take into account that he does work in a rural environment and needs to get his licence to continue to work," Pratt's solicitor sad.
Pratt plead guilty to the offence and was issued with a $1200 fine and a four-month disqualification to be backdated to the date of the offence.
When he becomes eligible for a licence, it will be an interlock licence.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.