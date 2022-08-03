Parkes Champion-Post
Man given interlock licence to 'protect' community | Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
August 3 2022 - 8:00pm
Parkes man has been given an interlock licence to 'protect' the community.

Keenan James Pratt, 38, of Phoenix Street, Parkes, was ordered by Magistrate Brett Thomas to abstain from alcohol when he appeared in the Local Court last month.

